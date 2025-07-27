Fahadh Faasil Says 'I Failed' As He Finally Addresses Criticism Of Pushpa 2 Role, Talks About Walking Away With 'Lesson'

Pushpa 2 emerged as the highest grossing movie last year and shattered many box office records with the worldwide haul of over ₹1800 crore. The sequel lived up to the hype of the first installment and now a threequel is also in the works. Pushpa franchise is known for its action and dialogues and the face off between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and his enemies, most notably Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). Pushpa: The Rise ended with setting up the conflict between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh and pay off would come in the sequel.

However, while Fahadh's screentime was much more in Pushpa 2, the impact was less. Netizens pointed out that while Bhanwar was ruthless in his limited screentime in Pushpa, the sequel made him into a caricature. Fans of Fahadh from the Malayalam film industry also objected to him agreeing to do a role that would project him as lesser than any other actor in any way.

Fahadh has now responded to criticism of his role in Pushpa 2. Without naming the project, he admitted to not being able to give his best on a "big film". “I have failed with a big film in the last one year. So I don’t want to talk about the film. When something is not in your control, just leave it. Take your lesson," the Trance actor said, seemingly talking about Pushpa 2: The Rule.