Sydney Sweeney Parties With Euphoria Co-Stars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow After Donald Trump Supports Her Over Controversial Jeans Ad | Watch

Sydney Sweeney is currently facing backlash for featuring in a new ad campaign that is a wordplay on "jeans" and "genes", with many calling it racist. Most recently, US President Donald Trump came out in support of the actress, saying, “She is a registered Republican, oh now I love her ad…You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans... I'm glad you told me that.”

In the midst of this, Sydney stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming film Americana. She has also been filming for season 3 of Euphoria. Amid the controversy over her ad and her hectic work schedule, Sydney got together with her Euphoria co-stars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow for a fun night involving karaoke, sports watching, dinner and drinks.

A video showed them sharing laughs at a booth in a restaurant. Hunter, Sydney and Maude also got on the stage and belted out some songs. The videos of the Euphoria stars are going viral on social media as the upcoming season continues to film in parts of California and LA.

Sydney Sweeney's upcoming movies

Amid the controversy over her perceived "right wing" ads for a jeans brand, Sydney has some much anticipated projects lined up. This year has seen the limited release of her movie Echo Valley, co-starring Julianne Moore, Kyle MacLachlan and more. She will feature in Christy, the biopic of the former professional boxer Christy Martin. For this role, she has also undergone a body transformation.

Sydney Sweeney in a still from Christy Martin biopic | Image: X