Sydney Sweeney's Nude Scenes In The Housemaid CUT By CBFC, Movie's Runtime Reduced By 8 Minutes In India
After CBFC asked the makers to remove nude and lovemaking scenes featuring Sydney Sweeney, The Housemaid runtime in India has been reduced by around 8 minutes.
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Housemaid saw a delayed release in India. The Hollywood thriller hit the big screens here on January 1 all while social media was abuzz with positive reviews to the movie. Sydney, whose poor box office run in 2025 was compounded by her controversial political views supporting Donald Trump's Republican Party, breathed a sigh of relief with The Housemaid getting praise from fans and critics alike.
In India, however, the film's runtime has been cut short by a whopping 8 minutes. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, scenes featuring fully frontal nudity have been completely edited out from the movie, apart from additional cuts. These edits has been made despite The Housemaid getting an A certificate from the Indian censor board.
The studio partner was asked to delete "nudity visuals of women's breasts…whenever it occurs", the report stated. As a result, a whopping 8 minutes of screen time have been axed, the longest cut due to censor diktats in recent times. The nude scenes are pivotal to the plot. They feature Sydney with the movie's male lead Brandon Sklenar. Despite that, the CBFC asked for its removal from the film for it to get clearance in India.
Apart from Sydney's nude scenes, another scene of Amanda Seyfried using a breast pump was also asked to be removed. However, a brief shot showing the rear of Brandon Sklenar has been retained.
The original run time of The Housemaid was 131.46 minutes. After the cuts and inclusion of the anti-smoking ad in the beginning and after the interval, the revised duration of the film in India is 125.46 minutes. The film has been adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel The Housemaid.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 17:33 IST