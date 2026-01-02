Sydney Sweeney's Nude Scenes In The Housemaid CUT By CBFC, Movie's Runtime Reduced By 8 Minutes In India

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Housemaid saw a delayed release in India. The Hollywood thriller hit the big screens here on January 1 all while social media was abuzz with positive reviews to the movie. Sydney, whose poor box office run in 2025 was compounded by her controversial political views supporting Donald Trump's Republican Party, breathed a sigh of relief with The Housemaid getting praise from fans and critics alike.

In India, however, the film's runtime has been cut short by a whopping 8 minutes. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, scenes featuring fully frontal nudity have been completely edited out from the movie, apart from additional cuts. These edits has been made despite The Housemaid getting an A certificate from the Indian censor board.

The studio partner was asked to delete "nudity visuals of women's breasts…whenever it occurs", the report stated. As a result, a whopping 8 minutes of screen time have been axed, the longest cut due to censor diktats in recent times. The nude scenes are pivotal to the plot. They feature Sydney with the movie's male lead Brandon Sklenar. Despite that, the CBFC asked for its removal from the film for it to get clearance in India.

The Housemaid is based on the best selling novel of the same name | Image: X

Apart from Sydney's nude scenes, another scene of Amanda Seyfried using a breast pump was also asked to be removed. However, a brief shot showing the rear of Brandon Sklenar has been retained.

