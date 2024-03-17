×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Sydney Sweeney Says She Was Part Of Immaculate Before Euphoria Fans Demanded A Horror Film From Her

Sydney Sweeney was last seen in box office disaster Madame Web. The actress recently revealed an interesting fact about her upcoming film Immaculate.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her next big release, Immaculate. Besides starring in the film, the actress has also produced it. This comes shortly after the complete debacle that her last release, Madame Web, went through. Going back to her breakout performance - that of her recurring role as Cassie Howards in season two of HBO series Euphoria, the actress drew an interesting correlation with Immaculate.

Advertisement

Immaculate has been in the works for a while


Interestingly, Sydney Sweeney had auditioned for the leading role in Immaculate several years prior. The film however, did not get made at the time. Sweeney eventually ended up acquiring the rights to the film and will soon be having it see the light of day, besides also starring in it.

Advertisement


Separately, Sydney's much-talked about expressions through the course of Euphoria's second season, gave way to a stream of memes articulating that she would be the perfect pick for a horror project. Addressing the same in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I already had the script so I was really excited to see everybody’s reactions to Euphoria season two and everybody being like, ‘A horror film! Give us a horror film!' I was like, ‘Just you wait! I have something in store for you.’ I held onto it for a long time."

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney addresses Madame Web failure


Madame Web, starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson amid a larger female led cast, released in theatres on February 14. The film was critically panned by critics and audiences alike, in a manner that was hard to look beyond. Sydney however, has taken the debacle in her stride, seamlessly moving on to the next project.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times, she said, "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen".

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

2 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

2 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

5 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

7 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

10 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

11 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

15 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

15 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

18 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

18 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

18 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

19 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

33 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

37 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

40 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo