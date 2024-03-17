Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her next big release, Immaculate. Besides starring in the film, the actress has also produced it. This comes shortly after the complete debacle that her last release, Madame Web, went through. Going back to her breakout performance - that of her recurring role as Cassie Howards in season two of HBO series Euphoria, the actress drew an interesting correlation with Immaculate.

Immaculate has been in the works for a while



Interestingly, Sydney Sweeney had auditioned for the leading role in Immaculate several years prior. The film however, did not get made at the time. Sweeney eventually ended up acquiring the rights to the film and will soon be having it see the light of day, besides also starring in it.

Separately, Sydney's much-talked about expressions through the course of Euphoria's second season, gave way to a stream of memes articulating that she would be the perfect pick for a horror project. Addressing the same in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I already had the script so I was really excited to see everybody’s reactions to Euphoria season two and everybody being like, ‘A horror film! Give us a horror film!' I was like, ‘Just you wait! I have something in store for you.’ I held onto it for a long time."

Sydney Sweeney addresses Madame Web failure



Madame Web, starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson amid a larger female led cast, released in theatres on February 14. The film was critically panned by critics and audiences alike, in a manner that was hard to look beyond. Sydney however, has taken the debacle in her stride, seamlessly moving on to the next project.

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times, she said, "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen".