Pop sensation Taylor Swift recently encountered a moment of slight mishap during her Eras Tour show in Tokyo where she nearly stumbled and fell on stage. The incident occurred while the 34-year-old was navigating down the stairs of a set piece during the Folklore segment of her concert. Videos captured by fans showcased the moment which was met with amusement rather than concern by the singer.

Swift opens up on her near-fall incident in Tokyo

Addressing the incident with her characteristic humour, Swift made light of the situation while introducing her song Betty. She quipped, "I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t and that’s the lesson. My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no, I’m good. It’s all good. Everything’s fine.” She added, "What a great night in Tokyo!"

Explaining the timing of the stumble, Swift humorously noted that it occurred “right as I was taking my harness off, too.”

What more do we know about Taylor’s Era Tour?

Swift's Eras Tour resumed in Japan after a brief hiatus in December and January, with upcoming shows scheduled across Asia, Australia, and Europe until August. In addition to her concert engagements, Swift also announced that her Eras Tour concert film will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting March 15.

In addition to her concert success, Swift also delighted fans with news of her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department which is slated for release on April 19.

The announcement came during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards, where she clinched the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. There, she also made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. During her Tokyo concert, Swift shared that she had planned to unveil details about her new album had she not won the Grammy.