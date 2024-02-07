Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Taylor Swift Searches Blocked By X Following Deepfake AI-Generated Photos

After Taylor Swift's AI-Generated photos went viral, social media platform X has blocked certain search options by her name.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Social media platform X has blocked all search results for Taylor Swift in the wake of sexually explicit AI-generated images that went viral on the site earlier this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, specific search inputs associated with the AI-generated images brought up no results. However, other search options with Swift's name, including "Taylor Swift music" and "Taylor Swift singer" showed results about the artist and her work.

White house weighs in on Taylor Swift AI controversy 

After the images went viral globally, theWhite House pitched for legislation to protect people from deep fakes generated by AI. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the incident “alarming”. She said, "Of course Congress should take legislative action. That’s how you deal with some of these issues...We know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and also girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets of online harassment and also abuse."

X and Meta react to Swift's images circulating on the platform

When asked about the fake images of Swift, X directed The Associated Press to a post from its safety account that said the company strictly prohibits the sharing of non-consensual nude images on its platform. “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them,” the company wrote in the X post recently. “We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed.”

Meanwhile, Meta said in a statement that it strongly condemns “the content that has appeared across different internet services” and has worked to remove it.

“We continue to monitor our platforms for this violating content and will take appropriate action as needed,” the company said.

 

Has Taylor Swift responded?

No official statement has come from Swift yet. According to a report by Daily Mail, her team is considering legal action, particularly against the site that allowed the photos to be posted. Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to Taylor said, “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge. The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone."

Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

