Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding First Photo Out? Viral Post Of Inside Glimpse Confuses Swifties

America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift, finally tied the knot with Travis Kelce after 3 years of public romance. The elaborate wedding ceremony of the songstress and NFL star took place at New York's Madison Square Garden in the presence of family and freinds. Over 1000 people attended the highly anticipated event that was guarded with heavy security.

Ahead of the wedding, it was reported that the couple had imposed a no-phone clause on the guests to ensure no details of the private affair leaked online. The venue, MSG, which has no windows or openings, was also likely chosen to maintain the hush-hush surrounding the event. Owing to the water-tight security in place, no information from inside the event could be made public, except the official statement shared by the representatives of the newlyweds.

While the world awaits the first photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from their wedding, an AI-generated photo of the couple has gone viral. Social media pages are claiming that the candid click is an inside glimpse from the couple's nuptials at Madison Square Garden. In the photo, the Love Story hitmaker could be seen dressed in a white, off-shouldered gown while holding a champagne glass in one hand and walking arms-in-arms with her husband, Travis Kelce, who was dressed in a traditional black and white tuxedo. Though the photo bears an uncanny resemblance to the happy couple, it must be noted that it is artificially generated using AI-tools. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to share the first photos from their wedding.

Inside details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honor and Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, served as the groom’s best man. The event was attended by hundreds of celebrities, athletes and close friends and family, but even after the marriage announcement was made Friday evening, many of the wedding details remained hidden as photos remained elusive. It is, however, known that the couple wore Dior haute couture for the wedding.



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