Pink Proclamation, 'Something Blue' And A Rainbow: New York Celebrates Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

New York loves Taylor Swift as much as she loves New York, and the city chose her wedding day to prove it. Minutes after the Love Story hitmaker exchanged vows with Travis Kelce, the American city turned into a scenic portrait. Billboards flashed signs, the biggest landmarks paid tribute, subway stations extended congratulations, and the summer sky surprised onlookers with a fascinating rainbow. The euphoric atmosphere in New York City following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding appeared to be a scene-by-scene playout of something that could have been penned by the songstress.

In the evening of July 3, local time, the world awaited photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Media and fans camped outside Madison Square Garden to get a glimpse of the newlyweds. The secrecy that surrounded the buildup to the nuptials lifted when a marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena proclaimed “JUST&T MARRIED” once the deed was done. The pink billboards with a simple 2-word message were enough to spark a fan frenzy among Swifties across the globe.



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As if one New York landmark announcing the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was not enough, the Empire State Building also lit up in her honour. The iconic building shimmered with blue lumination and acted as the bride's ‘something blue’. Clips of the popular building are now doing the rounds on social media.

The subway stations of New York also joined the congratulatory parade. Videos from “13+87=100” boards placed across subway stations have gone viral online. Extending congratulations on their forever, the boards mentioned that the sum of Taylor's favourite number 13 and Travis's jersey number 87 is equal to 100, which is a common reference from the singer's song, Fate of Ophelia.

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The grand finale was undoubtedly pulled by the New York City skyline. As locals grappled with intense heatwaves and extreme summer conditions, the weather Gods surprised city-dwellers with light showers and a mesmerising sunset minutes after Taylor Swift's wedding. To add to the picturesque canvas, a rainbow appeared in the summer sky.



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Taylor Swift has been very vocal about her love and attachment to New York City, which is likely why she chose to get married at MSG despite the hot and hectic days. The city poetically chose her wedding day to reciprocate her love.



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