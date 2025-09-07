Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 3: Malayalam Rom-Com Eyes ₹10 Crore Weekend Biz Against Heavyweight Lokah

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 3: Malayalam cinema is on a spree of hits. Amid superhero movie Lokah's historic commercial run in its second weekend, this Friday has witnessed the rise of another small movie, Little Hearts which is wooing the audience with his humour, romance and heartfelt storytelling. While Lokah is pure action and drama driven, Little Hearts starring Mouli Tanuj Prashanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary and more, has comedy, heart and entertainment and is a light watch. The box office returns of debutant director Sai Marthand's Little Hearts have been encouraging over the first weekend despite a clash for screens.

Will Little Hearts score a ₹10 crore weekend?

Little Hearts opened to ₹1.35 crore in India on September 5. The worldwide gross was over ₹2 crore on day 1. The biz at the domestic market jumped to ₹2.5 crore on Saturday and then by Sunday evening, the collections had already crossed day 2 numbers, indicating a healthy growth for the movie over the first weekend. In India biz, Little Hearts will look to touch ₹10 crore in the first three days. These numbers are very encouraging while the ₹100 crore+ grosser Lokah runs in cinema halls alongside it.

Little Hearts is directed by Sai Marthand | Image: YouTube screengrab

The makers held paid premieres as well as free shows for students ahead of release and even after. This contributed widely towards its popularity. Little Hearts is about two easy-going college students, and hence organising free shows for the target audience. The film's music and chemistry of the lead actors is being loved by the fans.

