Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 3: Malayalam Rom-Com Eyes ₹10 Crore Weekend Biz Against Heavyweight Lokah

Updated 7 September 2025 at 18:35 IST

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 3: Malayalam Rom-Com Eyes ₹10 Crore Weekend Biz Against Heavyweight Lokah

Malayalam movies Little Hearts and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra are going against each other at the box office. Little Hearts has emerged as a popular choice among the young audiences in Kerala.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Little Hearts is Malayalam cinema's latest release
Little Hearts is Malayalam cinema's latest release | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 3: Malayalam cinema is on a spree of hits. Amid superhero movie Lokah's historic commercial run in its second weekend, this Friday has witnessed the rise of another small movie, Little Hearts which is wooing the audience with his humour, romance and heartfelt storytelling. While Lokah is pure action and drama driven, Little Hearts starring Mouli Tanuj Prashanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary and more, has comedy, heart and entertainment and is a light watch. The box office returns of debutant director Sai Marthand's Little Hearts have been encouraging over the first weekend despite a clash for screens.  

Will Little Hearts score a ₹10 crore weekend?

Little Hearts opened to ₹1.35 crore in India on September 5. The worldwide gross was over ₹2 crore on day 1. The biz at the domestic market jumped to ₹2.5 crore on Saturday and then by Sunday evening, the collections had already crossed day 2 numbers, indicating a healthy growth for the movie over the first weekend. In India biz, Little Hearts will look to touch ₹10 crore in the first three days. These numbers are very encouraging while the ₹100 crore+ grosser Lokah runs in cinema halls alongside it.

Also read: Dulquer Confirms Dad Mammootty As A Part Of Lokah Universe On His B'day

Little Hearts is directed by Sai Marthand | Image: YouTube screengrab

The makers held paid premieres as well as free shows for students ahead of release and even after. This contributed widely towards its popularity. Little Hearts is about two easy-going college students, and hence organising free shows for the target audience. The film's music and chemistry of the lead actors is being loved by the fans.

Also read: Su From So Historic Profits Revealed Ahead Of OTT Premiere

Compared to the big releases like Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Anushka Shetty's Ghaati, Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi and other holdover releases, Little Hearts' success stands out.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 7 September 2025 at 18:35 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source