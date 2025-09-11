Updated 11 September 2025 at 22:10 IST
The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 7: Horror Movie Scores Better In Week 1 Than Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning And Jurassic World Rebirth
The Conjuring: Last Rites collection over the second weekend may get affected due to the release of the popular Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, hitting big screens here on September 12.
The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 7: The latest Hollywood release is performing very well in India after releasing on September 5 alongside Hindi titles The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4. Not only has The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed its box office competitors, it has also become the highest week 1 grossing Hollywood movie in 2025. However, The Conjuring 4 collection over the second weekend may get affected due to the release of the popular Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, hitting big screens here on September 12.
The Conjuring: Last Rites performs better than Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth in 1st week
The Conjuring: Last Rites wound up its first week run in India at around ₹67 crore. It also became the highest grossing movie in the nine-part The Conjuring universe in just six days, beating The Conjuring 2 (2016) whose lifetime biz in India was ₹61 crore. The latest The Conjuring movie minted more than Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (₹54.4 crore) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (₹56.25 crore) in its first week after scoring better opening weekend than them.
Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to give tough battle to The Conjuring: Last Rites
Japanese anime Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will release in India on September 12 in Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and the pre-sales are hinting at a box office tsunami over the first weekend. The anime has sold nearly 3 lakh tickets for the first weekend already. As the audiences line up for Demon Slayer, The Conjuring: Last Rites is likely to suffer.
Last Rites is the fourth and the final The Conjuring movie and features demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren's "last case". Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to play the leading roles.
