The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 7: Horror Movie Scores Better In Week 1 Than Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning And Jurassic World Rebirth

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 7: The latest Hollywood release is performing very well in India after releasing on September 5 alongside Hindi titles The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4. Not only has The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed its box office competitors, it has also become the highest week 1 grossing Hollywood movie in 2025. However, The Conjuring 4 collection over the second weekend may get affected due to the release of the popular Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, hitting big screens here on September 12.

The Conjuring: Last Rites performs better than Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth in 1st week

The Conjuring: Last Rites wound up its first week run in India at around ₹67 crore. It also became the highest grossing movie in the nine-part The Conjuring universe in just six days, beating The Conjuring 2 (2016) whose lifetime biz in India was ₹61 crore. The latest The Conjuring movie minted more than Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (₹54.4 crore) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (₹56.25 crore) in its first week after scoring better opening weekend than them.

Michael Chaves has directed The Conjuring 4 | Image: YouTube screengrab

Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to give tough battle to The Conjuring: Last Rites

Japanese anime Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will release in India on September 12 in Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and the pre-sales are hinting at a box office tsunami over the first weekend. The anime has sold nearly 3 lakh tickets for the first weekend already. As the audiences line up for Demon Slayer, The Conjuring: Last Rites is likely to suffer.

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 4 | Image: YouTube screengrab