The Conjuring Last Rites To Conclude India Box Office Run Behind F1, Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning And Jurassic World Rebirth

The Conjuring Last Rites India Box Office: The Hollywood horror movie released in India on September 5. It is the ninth part in supernatural horror movieverse, also consisting of The Nun and Annabelle, and the fourth and the final part of The Conjuring franchise. Upon release, it became the biggest opener for a Hollywood release in 2025, beating Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The Conjuring: Last Rites was also the biggest 1st weekend grosser for an English title in India this year. However, amid mixed reviews and new releases doing well, the film's box office biz has been restricted to well below the ₹100 crore nett mark here.

How The Conjuring: Last Rites compares to Hollywood's biggest hits of the year?

The Conjuring: Last Rites, despite its initial strong start at India box office, slowed down significantly after its first weekend. Its nett biz in India is ₹82.1 crore in all languages. Its gross collection is touching ₹100 crore, thus making it the fourth Hollywood movie of the year to achieve the box office milestone after F1, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The Conjuring: Last Rites will end its box office run at the fourth spot here, but that may change after James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar: Fire And Ash releases in December.

Also read: The Correct Order To Watch The Conjuring Franchise

The Conjuring movies star Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson | Image: X

Here are the top 5 grossing English movies of the year in India

F1: ₹127.35 crore

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: ₹123.59 crore

Jurassic World Rebirth: ₹122.95 crore

The Conjuring: Last Rites: ₹99.65 crore