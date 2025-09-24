Updated 24 September 2025 at 22:48 IST
The Conjuring Last Rites To Conclude India Box Office Run Behind F1, Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning And Jurassic World Rebirth
The Conjuring: Last Rites, despite its initial strong start at India box office, slowed down significantly after its first weekend. It will end its run here below F1, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning And Jurassic World: Rebirth.
The Conjuring Last Rites India Box Office: The Hollywood horror movie released in India on September 5. It is the ninth part in supernatural horror movieverse, also consisting of The Nun and Annabelle, and the fourth and the final part of The Conjuring franchise. Upon release, it became the biggest opener for a Hollywood release in 2025, beating Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The Conjuring: Last Rites was also the biggest 1st weekend grosser for an English title in India this year. However, amid mixed reviews and new releases doing well, the film's box office biz has been restricted to well below the ₹100 crore nett mark here.
How The Conjuring: Last Rites compares to Hollywood's biggest hits of the year?
The Conjuring: Last Rites, despite its initial strong start at India box office, slowed down significantly after its first weekend. Its nett biz in India is ₹82.1 crore in all languages. Its gross collection is touching ₹100 crore, thus making it the fourth Hollywood movie of the year to achieve the box office milestone after F1, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The Conjuring: Last Rites will end its box office run at the fourth spot here, but that may change after James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar: Fire And Ash releases in December.
Here are the top 5 grossing English movies of the year in India
F1: ₹127.35 crore
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: ₹123.59 crore
Jurassic World Rebirth: ₹122.95 crore
The Conjuring: Last Rites: ₹99.65 crore
Before the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, the eight movies of the universe had minted over ₹265 crore nett in India, and the gross collection would be touching the ₹350 crore mark aprox. After The Conjuring: Last Rites, the gross biz of the series will still not be touching ₹500 crore.
