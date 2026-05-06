The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'Floral Spring' To Cerulean Blue Sweater, Easter Eggs From OG Film You Might Have Missed In The Sequel

20 years later, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada arrived in style on the big screens on May 1. The movie, directed by David Frankel, the movie reunites the lead stars from the OG movie: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Fans and social media users who caught the early shows of the movie took to their social media accounts to share the references from The Devil Wears Prada in the newly released sequel.

Spoiler Alert! References from the OG movie in The Devil Wears Prada 2

The opening montage

A screengrab from the trailer | Image: X

The movie pays a homage to its predecessor, right from the start. Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is seen getting ready for work in front of a similar foggy mirror, as she did in the first movie. This is followed by a sequence of her running around the streets of New York, a nod to the character doing what she knows best.

‘To jobs that pay the rent’



A screengrab from the OG movie | Image: X

A moving montage in The Devil Wears Prada was when Andy, and her friends gathered around to lambast their jobs. As everyone takes turns to describe how their workplace is worse, the sequence ends with the friends toasting over ‘jobs that pay the rent’. A callback of the scene happens early in the sequel when Andy gathers with her, also laid off co-workers who discuss about taking up jobs at workplaces that do not align with their journalistic integrity.

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Florals for spring is actually groundbreaking

A scene from The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Image X

A defining moment from the first film becomes an iconic sequence in the sequel. While in the 2006 movie, Miranda Priselty (Meryl Streep) famously remarked, ‘Florals, for spring? groundbreaking!', the sequel opens with the theme of the MET Gala (or some version of it in the universe) being Spring Florals.

A million girls would still kill for the job

‘A million would kill for this job' was almost the motto of the first The Devil Wears Prada. In the sequel, Miranda, now Andy's second assistant, throws the line of Andy's face once again, making it a perfect full-circle moment.

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Oh, hi six!

Stanley Tucci reprises his role as Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and delivers some of the best moments of the film. Starting strong, he greets Andy with ‘hi, six’, a nickname he gave her in the previous film. Their conversation in the canteen and Andy's devouring of a soup are another ode to the OG film in the sequel.

Andy's gift to friends

Andy Sachs is almost as generous in the sequel as she was in the first movie. Closer to climax, she gives her friend a Valentino Bag, a callback to the first movie, where she bought her friend Marc Jacobs accessories, among other high-end gifts.



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The angel wears a Cerulean sweater

A scene from The Devil Wears Prada | Image: X