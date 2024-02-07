Advertisement

Elisabeth Moss, best known for her role of June Osborne on futuristic dystopian show, The Handmaid's Tale, among multiple other projects, recently shared a major life update. The actress is expecting her first child. The news was revealed in an impromptu way during her appearance on a popular American talk show.

Elisabeth Moss is pregnant with her first child



Elisabeth Moss recently made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 30. The actress inadvertently ended up revealing that she was in fact, pregnant with her first child. The revelation appeared to come spontaneously in response to a question posed by Kimmel about how the actress went about portraying motherhood on screen, for The Handmaid's Tale.

Kimmel asked Moss, "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" To this, the actress, 41, promptly replied, "A little bit of both." She further elaborated how her pregnancy has been "incredibly lucky".

Elisabeth Moss has always wanted to be a mother



Elisabeth Moss has time and again in her interviews reiterated how being a mother is very much part of her plans for the near future. The biggest driving force behind this, appears to be her own mother, who she draws much inspiration from when it comes to embracing motherhood.

In an interview with Marie Claire UK, back in 2018, Moss said, "I do want to be a mother. I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though, or what the plan is." In a separate interview with You Magazine in 2022, she revisited the topic, saying, "I definitely want to have kids because I’ve been very inspired by the kind of mother my mom is...She did a beautiful thing with me."