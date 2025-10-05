The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift Has Swifties Hunting For Orange Doors With QR Code In 12 Cities, Here's What It Means

Taylor Swift has always been a marketing genius, and her latest promotional tactic has just proven it again. The singer-songwriter seems to have collaborated with Google and AI to promote her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which already has her fans floored. Ever since the debut of the tracks on October 4, fans of the singer, also known as Swifties, have been busy decoding the easter eggs in the lyrics. Amid this, Taylor Swift has seemingly put them upto another task.

A day after the release of her album, fans noticed orange doors appearing in cities like London, Berlin, Barcelona and Santa Monica. The doors featured a QR code, which, when scanned, redirected to an AI-generated short video on YouTube that had highlights from Taylor's previous songs and letters hidden. As expected, this went viral online instantly.



Fan theories swirled on X and Reddit about what the promotional tactic could possibly imply. This prompted curious netizens to Google Taylor's name, which redirected them to a burning heart at the bottom of the screen. When clicked, the heart prompts, “12 cities, 12 doors, 1 video to unlock.”

On clicking the heart again, the search engine generates jumbled words, which eagle-eyed netizens decoded were names of the 12 cities where the orange door would be spotted. The 12 cities are - Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, London, Melbourne, Santa Monica, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Beverly Grove and Las Vegas. Out of these, X users have shared that the doors have already been spotted in Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, London and Santa Monica. After each door pop-up, Swifties scan the QR code to unlock a word, which will possibly lead to a The Life of a Showgirl reference.



