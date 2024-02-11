Advertisement

Nun 2, which released in September last year is now finally available for streaming on OTT. The film was previously available for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV. However, now it is available on one of the popular OTT platforms, and people with a subscription can watch the film anytime.

Nun 2 On OTT

The Nun 2 is available for streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema for the last two days. The film is not just available in the Original English language but people can also watch it in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi as per their preference.

What do we know about the Nun 2?

Hollywood horror film The Nun 2 is the sequel to the much-anticipated 2018 film The Nun. It is the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe. The film hit the theaters globally on September 8 and earned $269.5 million at the box office worldwide.

