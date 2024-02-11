Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

The Nun 2 Is Finally Available For Streaming On OTT: Here's When, Where To Watch

The Nun 2, the official sequel to the 2018 film The Nun, hit the screens globally on September 8, 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Nun 2
The Nun 2 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nun 2, which released in September last year is now finally available for streaming on OTT. The film was previously available for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV. However, now it is available on one of the popular OTT platforms, and people with a subscription can watch the film anytime.

Nun 2 On OTT

The Nun 2 is available for streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema for the last two days. The film is not just available in the Original English language but people can also watch it in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi as per their preference.

What do we know about the Nun 2?

Hollywood horror film The Nun 2 is the sequel to the much-anticipated 2018 film The Nun. It is the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe. The film hit the theaters globally on September 8 and earned $269.5 million at the box office worldwide. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement