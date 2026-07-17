The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Epic Gets Roaring Response In IMAX In India, Mints Over ₹17 Crore

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic stormed cinema halls worldwide on July 17 amid sky high anticipation. Driven by good reviews, the movie became the director's best opener in India, surpassing the day 1 biz of his last release Oppenheimer (2024). Nolan has filmed The Odyssey entirely on 70 mm IMAX cameras, becoming the first filmmaker to achieve this feat. He emphasised that the movie must be watched on the biggest screens possible and its reception in IMAX screens has been overwhelming.

The Odyssey hits a high on day 1 in India

The Odyssey collected around ₹17.40 crore in India on day 1. Of this, the English version contributed ₹13.75 crore and the occupancy stood at a staggering 77%. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions collected ₹1.90 crore, ₹60 lakh and ₹1.10 crore respectively on Friday. Premium exhibition formats are witnessing massive demand, which is typical for a Nolan directorial. The English IMAX 2D screenings are leading the charge in India with an overall theatre occupancy of over 70%.

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Matt Damon and Zendaya in a still from The Odyssey | Image: X

The Odyssey collection in India is benefitting from high ticket prices. As per reports, the average ticket price for an IMAX show is at ₹750.

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer that follows the hero Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his grueling 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. While he faces deadly monsters and angry gods at sea, his family at home must fight off a horde of aggressive suitors. The Odyssey is made on a reported budget of $250 million, with an additional marketing cost of $125 million, pushing the cost of making the epic to $375 million.