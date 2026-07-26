The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 10: Christopher Nolan's Film Inches Closer To Oppenheimer's Haul In India Post 2nd Weekend

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 10: The solid trend that Christopher Nolan's latest film is witnessing has helped it sail past the $600 million mark globally in just 10 days of its release. In India, The Odyssey will soon become the director's highest grossing movie, beating the Oscar winning biography Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy. In its second weekend, The Odyssey witnessed a healthy uptick in its collections, which has made it not only the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in 2026 so far, but has also pushed its biz to ₹120 crore nett mark here.

The Odyssey collects nearly ₹30 crore in its 2nd weekend in India

The movie minted ₹6.85 crore on its second Friday (July 24). On its 2nd Saturday, the collection rose to ₹11.05 crore and the 2nd weekend wound up with Sunday biz of around ₹12 crore. IMAX screenings are driving the majority of The Odyssey collection in India and overseas. In 10 days, the movie has grossed ₹119.65 crore here. However, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing on July 30, the attention is likely to shift towards the tentpole superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. Oppenheimer is Nolan's highest grossing film in India with ₹131.73 crore nett biz. The Odyssey is likely to surpass this figure before its third weekend begins.

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The Odyssey released worldwide on July 17 | Image: X

Meanwhile, The Odyssey has now made $640 million at the global box office and is now on pace to make well over $1 billion. Reportedly, IMAX 70mm screenings, the most preferred exhibition and viewing format for the epic, are nearly sold out in all locations through September

The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.