The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Matt Damon Starrer Concludes Opening Weekend With ₹61 Crore Biz In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic is receiving an outstanding response at the ticket window in India and overseas. In the US, The Odyssey became Nolan's best opener at the box office since The Dark Knight Rises (2012), collecting around $130 million domestically on day 1. In India, the film's opening weekend concluded on a high, with Sunday collection crossing the ₹20 crore mark with ease.



The Odyssey soars at India box office in opening weekend

The Odyssey opened on July 17 to ₹17.40 crore. The figures witnessed a significant jump on Saturday and the collection stood at ₹22 crore. On Sunday, the biz was slightly higher than Saturday. In the first three days, The Odyssey has collected ₹61.30 crore nett in India. Of this, the English version has contributed ₹48.50 crore, followed by ₹7.25 crore from Hindi, ₹2.15 crore from Tamil and ₹3.40 crore from the Telugu versions.

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Matt Damon as Odysseus in The Odyssey | Image: X

The hype around the movie hit its peak over the first weekend and the initial footfalls have been very encouraging here. The rush for the IMAX and other premium versions is overwhelming. The collection over the weekdays will decide its eventual fate at the box office.

The Odyssey sails past $260 million mark globally

The Odyssey launched with an estimated $124.5 million in domestic ticket sales and another $139.6 million from overseas, taking the global box office haul to $264.1 million. Nolan's latest movie has registered an even better debut than Oppenheimer, his last release. Billed as the director’s first feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the format drove a huge slice of ticket sales. With a production budget of $250 million, it’s among the most expensive R-rated movies ever made. Universal has spent an additional $125 million to market it.