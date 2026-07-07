The Odyssey Early Reviews: Matt Damon-Anne Hathaway's Fantasy Action Film 'Is An Epic Tale Of Unmeasurable Scope'

The Odyssey Early Reviews: The film helmed by Christopher Nolan is all set to hit the theatres on July 17, and ahead of it, the makers held its world premiere in London on July 6. It was a star-studded event with the star cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o, walking down the red carpet looking absolutely stunning. Just like the star cast, even the early reviews of the movie are astounding.

The Odyssey impresses the viewers

The viewers who watched at the premiere penned their reviews on X, applauding the performance of the star cast and direction. Some are even calling it Christopher Nolan's best film ever.

A user wrote, "#TheOdyssey is an epic tale of unmeasurable scope, grounded by Odysseus' quest for meaning on his arduous journey. Got chills multiple times; the sound literally shook the cinema. The music rocks, it's exhilarating and looks STUNNING & Robert Pattinson KILLS IT. The ending tho (mind-blowing emoticon)."

Another "#TheOdyssey is Christopher Nolan at his absolute best. Incredibly engaging and immediately investing, it brought me to tears and had my heart pumping from the tension throughout. Whether it's the intimacy of the story and incredible performances. the grandeur of the visuals and action, the Intensity, emotion, beauty and horror all make for a truly astounding cinematic experience. Nolan has evolved yet he's bringing cinema with him to breathtaking new heights."

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All about Odyssey

The film is adapted from Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey, chronicling Odysseus' long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Nolan began writing the film in March 2024 and announced the film later that year in December. The film is made against the reported budget of ₹2,381.30 crore.

As part of the global promotional tour, the film will also be premiering in Mumbai at the PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium on July 10 and 11. It will hit the theatres worldwide on July 17.