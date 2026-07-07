Why Satluj Vanished From ZEE5? Govt Says Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Skipped Certification, Dodged Suggested Cuts

Diljit Dosanjh's starrer Satluj, which was previously titled Punjab '95, was removed from the streaming platform ZEE5 within just 48 hours of release on July 5. This triggered widespread reaction with several celebs supporting the film. Now, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a statement revealing the reason behind the removal of the movie from OTT.

I&B Ministry reveals why Satluj was removed from ZEE5

On Tuesday, the I&B Ministry told ANI the reason why Satluj was taken down from ZEE5. The officials revealed that the film was released on OTT without the required certification process being completed. "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday," said an official.

The official further alleged that the release violated the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision was identified. The officials also stated that the film body had recommended 127 cuts to the film. However, the makers didn't implement those changes and released the film directly on OTT with a changed title.

The Ministry also said it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was released.

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Satluj vs CBFC

The film was initially submitted to the CBFC in 2022 as Punjab '95. At the time, the board asked to make 21 changes. The makers submitted the film and announced the release date as February 2025. Following this, the film body demanded 127 cuts in the film. This didn't go down well with the makers, and they refused to make further changes. It was after three years of battle that the film quietly made its way to ZEE5 with a changed title.

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The film's journey to release has been marked by multiple changes in title as well. It was originally titled Ghallughara, referencing historical Sikh massacres, before being renamed Punjab '95 during its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Finally, it was released with the title Satluj.

What ZEE5 said over Satluj removal?

On Sunday, ZEE5 issued a statement where they announced the removal of the film from the platform and stated that Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. Following this, on Monday, ZEE5 issued another statement requesting people not to promote piracy.

“We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you.”

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