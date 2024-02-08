English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

The Office US Reboot In Works? Here’s What We Know

The Office was one of the most popular TV shows during its time, and continues to be one of the most binge-watched shows on streaming platforms to date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Office poster
The Office poster | Image:IMDb
The Office, the mockumentary sitcom which went on-air in 2005, continues to top rating charts on all streaming platforms. The show stopped airing in 2005, but the fans for past many years have been demanding an official reboot of their favourite sitcom. Now, reports are coming in that The Office creator Greg Daniels is actively working on a reboot.

The Office poster | Image: IMDb

Greg Daniels on lookout for writers for Office reboot?

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels is active planning to form a writer’s team to exclusively work on the show reboot. The said report stated that the project is still in its early stages, where the sole focus is to have a fresh relook at the much-loved comedy starring Steve Carrell.  Reportedly, there is no particular streaming platform associated with the project so far. 

A few years after The Office stopped airing in 2013, social media users began actively posting online about the show, demanding for an official reboot. Many fans even shared their special edits, offering how they envision the reboot to look like.

Steve Carrell in The Office | Image: IMDb

The Office launched the career of many young actors 

The Office was an official adaptation of a British TV show of the same title, which starred Ricky Gervais as the protagonist. When the show first went on-air, many in the audience found it to be too edgy and cringe-evoking to be funny. However, in coming years, the show gradually built a fanbase of its own, ranking all TV rating charts for the next many years. The show streamed on Netflix for many years, before the producers decide to sell the streaming rights to Peacock, where The Office can be currently streamed. 

A still from The Office | Image: IMDb

Besides establishing Michael Scott’s credentials as a supremely talented comedic actor, the show also made actors like John Krasinski, Ed Helms, B.J.Novak popular names, most of whom later made a career in Hollywood. 

Reportedly, there was an attempt to revive the show a few years ago by NBC, who chose a new cast for the revival. However, the project never took off. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

