Advertisement

Caroline Manzo has slammed media company Bravo with a lawsuit alleging harassment, retaliation, sexual battery, negligence and discrimination. The allegations have been levied with regards to Manzo's experience particularly with Brandi Glanville, filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Though Manzo has not listed Glanville as a defendant, the latter appears to have been the main aggressor in this regard.

Advertisement

Caroline Manzo alleges being sexually assaulted by Brandi Glanville



Manzo has accused Glanville of forcibly kissing her and groping her during the taping of one of the show's yet-to-be-aired episodes. The lawsuit against Bravo alleges that the company knew of Glanville's history of sexually harassing conduct and still signed her on in lieu of ratings.

Advertisement



An excerpt from the lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, reads, "Defendants (Bravo and other NBCUniversal entities) even encouraged Ms. Glanville to become drunk on the set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts, thereby helping Defendants’ ratings without regard to the rights and safety of those around her."

Advertisement

Brandi Glanville holds the producers accountable



Brandi Glanville, who has previously starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has not addressed Manzo's claims of having been sexually assaulted by her. However, she has indirectly referred to the situation, commencing a blame game where she holds the producers accountable for encouraging alcohol consumption. As per a Variety report, she has in the past through her X handle shared, “These producers need to be held accountable. Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats, but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!”

Advertisement

The Ultimate Girls Trip was filmed a year ago in Morocco. The ensemble cast included Alex McCord from The Real Housewives of New York City, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from the Orange County spin-off and Camille Grammer from the Beverly Hills edition. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is yet to air.