The Vampire Diaries Actor Paul Wesley Marries 17-Year Younger Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg, See Dreamy Wedding Photos

Paul Wesley, popularly known by his The Vampire Diaries character name Stefan Salvatore, exchanged vows with his fiancée Natalie Kuckenburg in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by the minister and their adorable pet dog Greg. Natalie shared the photos from their wedding on social media, offering a glimpse to the actor's fans inside the dreamy ceremony amidst nature. This marks his third wedding after Torrey DeVitto and Ines de Ramon.

(A page from Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg's we3dding album)

A look at Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg's wedding

Natalie took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which the newlyweds are looking adorable. For the wedding, Natalie wore a long, spaghetti-strapped silk gown designed by Galia Lahav. On the other hand, Paul complemented in a blue suit paired with a black tie.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. 💍 and the Best Boy Greg."

Soon after she shared the post, the actor's friends flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Congratulations! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness." Another wrote, "Omg! Congratulations!!!" A third user wrote, "When everyone was reminiscing the June wedding, Paul was making it real as the July Wedding." A user wrote, "Congratulations Stefussyyyyyyyyy"

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Last year, Paul popped the question to Natalie and sealed it with a diamond ring. The actor announced the engagement during a trip to Italy in July.

Earlier, Paul was married to Torrey DeVitto in 2011, but in July 2013, the couple announced their separation. In 2019, he married Ines de Ramon. However, their marriage also lasted only two years and the two filed for divorce in 2022.

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