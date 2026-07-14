Jason Vijay's Directorial Debut Sigma Postponed To Avoid Clash With Jana Nayagan? Here's What We Know

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu CM and former actor Thalapathy Vijay, is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut film Sigma. Starring Sundeep Kishan, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31. The film is almost done with post-production work and is preparing to begin promotional events. However, it seems the fans will have to wait a little longer as the release date might be pushed to August. Why?

Sigma to get a new release date?

According to reports, Sigma is likely to get a new release date to avoid a clash with Vijay's long-delayed film Jana Nayagan, which marks his final film in his acting career. The film is expected to release on July 24, and the makers are planning for the film to run solo for a few weeks to ensure better theatre availability for Jana Nayagan and Sigma.

Sigma makers' silence indirectly confirms the postponement news as they are yet to announce the promotional schedule.

We will have to wait for official confirmation by the makers regarding the change in release date of Sigma.

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All about Sigma

The film explores a hidden treasure, along with a high-stakes heist. Apart from Sundeep, the movie also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee, Anbu Thasan, Kiran Konda, Sampath Raj and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in pivotal roles.

In the press note, Jason explained the concept of Sigma, which captures the fearless, independent spirit of a 'sigma', an outlier who follows his own path.

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"S Thaman’s electrifying score, Sundeep Kishan’s dynamic action hero presence, and Lyca Productions’ signature grand production values elevate the experience," said Jason. He added, "I am blessed to work with the best professionals in their respective crafts, and without their support, completing the schedule on time would not have been possible. With just one song left, we will move to post-production and aim for an early summer release.”