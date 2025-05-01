Thunderbolts Box Office Collection Day 1: Becomes Hollywood's Biggest Opener In India In 2025, Beats Captain America 4

Thunderbolts Box Office Collection Day 1: The latest MCU offering may end the dry spell Hollywood movies are facing at the box office in India. So far, from January to May, the films have only minted ₹82.14 crore, with A Minecraft Movie (3D) being the biggest grosser with just ₹13.42 crore nett lifetime collections here.

Thunderbolts may be the silver lining on the horizon. Released on Labour Day with some much-anticipated Indian films, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to find its audience. It has also become the biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2025 so far, beating its MCU predecessor, Captain America: Brave New World, which collected ₹2.1 crore on day 1 in February.

Thunderbolts 3D version off to a good start at the box office in India

Thunderbolts is looking to perform well in India. The movie has been hailed as the MCU's return to form, and some are even comparing its storytelling with Avengers: Endgame. Thunderbolts is the last film in Marvel's Phase 5 and the next chapter, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will mark the beginning of MCU Phase 6.

Thunderbolts collected ₹4.33 crore on its opening day by 7.30 pm, with the numbers expected to rise as the day ends. The collections are just for the film's 3D version in all languages. The morning shows witnessed 27% occupancy, which went closer to 40% for the afternoon and evening shows.