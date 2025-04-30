Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Gets Bigger, This Actor To Join Mohanlal And Shiva Rajkumar In Cameo Appearance

Jailer 2 is currently in production with Nelson Dilipkumar shooting with lead star Rajinikanth in various parts of South India. The movie is expected to hit the big screens next year and anticipation surrounding the action film is sky high. It is expected that Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will reprise their respective roles alongside Rajinikanth as the franchise goes forward. However, a new cameo role has reportedly been added to further boost the star power of the franchise.

According to reports, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has been roped in to play a fiery cameo in Jailer 2. According to reports, NBK was considered for a cameo role in Jailer (2023), but it did not work out. It is unclear whether his cameo was in addition to Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal's or in place of either one. However, it seems like NBK is now onboard Jailer 2.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer was one of the boiggest hits of 2023 | Image: X

Reportedly, it's a "powerful role" for NBK in Jailer 2. Fans expressed their excitement about NBK coming onboard Jailer 2 for a well-defined role. Many shared fan art of NBK, Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal to share their happiness about this pan-India collaboration.

"It’s locked. The duo going to set screen on fire. Pure blast in #Jailer2. The theatrical experience going to be epic with brother @anirudhofficial musical (sic)," commented a netizen. Another one wrote, "JAILER 2 GOT MORE BIGGER NOW. ALL THE BEST FOR TEAM (sic)."