Thunderbolts Box Office Collection: Good Opening In India And Worldwide | Details

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts opened with $76 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie kicked off the summer box office with a solid debut that fell shy of Marvel’s more spectacular launches.

The results were similar to the weekend debuts of The Eternals ($71 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp ($75 million). Some had expected a bigger opening for “Thunderbolts” because of the film’s good word-of-mouth, but the ailing MCU, once a box office juggernaut, will take this for now given its past failures.

Thunderbolts closes Phase 5 of MCU | Image: AP

Thunderbolts is the closing chapter in Phase 5 of MCU, and Phase 6 will start with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set to release on July 25. Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier and stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan and others. The film's budget is estimated to be about $180 million. “Marvel set the bar so high for so many years that a $76 million opening may seem to some like it should have done $100 million or something like that,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

How much did Thunderbolts collect in India?

In India, Thunderbolts had a decent start in the opening weekend (extended), collecting ₹11.08 crore in the first four days. It will surpass Captain America: Brave New World (₹12 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2025 so far in the coming days.