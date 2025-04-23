Thunderbolts Early Reviews: Florence Pugh Is Impressive In Marvel's 'Top Shelf' Movie

Thunderbolts Early Reviews: Marvel Cinematic Universe's next chapter will unfold in Thunderbolts. The film starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more will release on May 1. The film's premiere has been happening in various parts of the world and early reviews of the film have started to flood the internet.

Thunderbolts will release on May 1 | Image: X

What are people saying about Thunderbolts?

The superhero film follows a group of antiheroes forced to work together on a dangerous mission after being caught in a deadly trap. The film's positive reviews have suggested that Marvel may finally be on track after a string of commercial and critical flops. The last MCU release was Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts will follow in its wake. Some reviews have suggested that Thunderbolts is a throwback to Marvel's Phase 1 films, which had the perfect setup of the characters who then shaped the future of the franchise.

Some called it "indie in spirit" and "magnetic" while others dubbed it "a real breath of fresh air for the MCU". Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova delivers a standout performance, which was the unanimous decision. With Thunderbolts, Marvel's Phase 5 ends and Phase 6 will kickstart with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Check out some reviews of Marvel's Thunderbolts

"Thunderbolts takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the world of independent cinema. It is unlike any product that came before. Florence Pugh gives a performance worthy of an Oscar. The MCU is finally back and better than ever! Stay till the end for something magnetic," wrote one.

Another one said, "Thunderbolts is a real breath of fresh air for the MCU. Absolutely LOVED the team dynamic! It’s also rich with emotions tackling pretty serious self worth issues. Yelena carries the movie. Best part it’s 95% stand alone with 5% setup. But that 5% tho. Really felt like old MCU."