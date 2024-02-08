English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Titanic Actress Kate Winslet Keeps Her Oscar In Bathroom For This Reason

Kate Winslet, who received her first Oscar nomination for the period drama Sense and Sensibility (1995) won her first and only Oscar so far 13 years later for t

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kate Winslet file image
Kate Winslet file image | Image:Instagram/Kate Winslet fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It’s the award season, and film-lovers are now gearing up for the mother of all awards - The Academy Awards. The 96th edition of Academy Awards, which will be held on March 11, remain much looked-forward to. Amidst the buzz and curiosity for nominations list, an old anecdote about Kate Winslet’s oscar story is going viral.

Kate Winslet file image | Image: Instagram/Kate Winslet fanpage

Everyone wants to have a hold: Winslet talks about Oscar winning experience

Kate Winslet, who received her first Oscar nomination for the period drama Sense and Sensibility (1995) won her first and only Oscar so far 13 years later for the romantic drama The Reader. During one of her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Kate Winslet talked about her experience of winning the Academy award in 2008. Winslet told Graham, “Everyone wants to have a hold, of course.”

In the same line of conversation, Kate Winslet left everyone spellbound when she revealed that she keeps her Oscar trophy in her bathroom.

Advertisement
A still from Sense and Sensibility | Image: IMDb

I can tell when guest is ‘playing with Oscar’ : Kate Winslet

Winslet elaborated on her decision, “Because when everyone goes in for a wee or a poo, they can really take their time in front of the mirror with Oscar. You can always tell because they flush and then there's another five minutes…” It's obvious to her, she says, when a guest is “playing with Oscar”.

Advertisement

She added: "The whole idea is for everyone to pick it up and say, ‘I’d like to thank my son and my dad’ — and you can always tell when someone has, because they spend a little extra time in there after they flushed. They’ll come out looking slightly pink-cheeked. It’s hysterical.”

Winslet’s upcoming projects include a mini-series titled The Regime, on which the Titanic actress also serves as an executive producer. 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement