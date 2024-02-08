Advertisement

It’s the award season, and film-lovers are now gearing up for the mother of all awards - The Academy Awards. The 96th edition of Academy Awards, which will be held on March 11, remain much looked-forward to. Amidst the buzz and curiosity for nominations list, an old anecdote about Kate Winslet’s oscar story is going viral.

Kate Winslet file image | Image: Instagram/Kate Winslet fanpage

Everyone wants to have a hold: Winslet talks about Oscar winning experience

Kate Winslet, who received her first Oscar nomination for the period drama Sense and Sensibility (1995) won her first and only Oscar so far 13 years later for the romantic drama The Reader. During one of her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Kate Winslet talked about her experience of winning the Academy award in 2008. Winslet told Graham, “Everyone wants to have a hold, of course.”

In the same line of conversation, Kate Winslet left everyone spellbound when she revealed that she keeps her Oscar trophy in her bathroom.

Advertisement

A still from Sense and Sensibility | Image: IMDb

I can tell when guest is ‘playing with Oscar’ : Kate Winslet

Winslet elaborated on her decision, “Because when everyone goes in for a wee or a poo, they can really take their time in front of the mirror with Oscar. You can always tell because they flush and then there's another five minutes…” It's obvious to her, she says, when a guest is “playing with Oscar”.

Advertisement

She added: "The whole idea is for everyone to pick it up and say, ‘I’d like to thank my son and my dad’ — and you can always tell when someone has, because they spend a little extra time in there after they flushed. They’ll come out looking slightly pink-cheeked. It’s hysterical.”

Winslet’s upcoming projects include a mini-series titled The Regime, on which the Titanic actress also serves as an executive producer.