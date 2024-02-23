Advertisement

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have ended their relationship, according to reports from The Sun US. Despite recent public appearances together, including a London gala dinner, sources suggest their romance has “run its course.”

What’s the tea on Tom and Elsina’s split?

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor and his 36-year-old Russian socialite girlfriend have parted ways amicably, considering they reside in the same London block. Their decision reportedly stems from a mutual understanding, avoiding potential awkward encounters in shared spaces.

The Sun’s source stated, “To end things on a bad note would’ve been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift. There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course.”

Did Tom meet Elsina’s kids before breaking up?

Page Six has confirmed that Cruise recently met Khayrova's children, a son and a daughter from her previous marriage to a diamond-trading Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov. Elsina is the daughter of Russian MP Rinat Khayrov and has ties to Russian politics. Tsvetkov parted ways with Elsina in 2021 amid property disputes and estimated the divorce cost him £150 million ($188 million), as per Daily Mail reports.

Their romance seemingly blossomed during December and took an unexpected turn despite appearing "very close," according to sources cited by Daily Mail. Cruise allegedly encountered Khayrova through mutual connections and was introduced at one of his exclusive Sunday tea parties in his London penthouse.

Cruise, who is known for his roles in Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, has three children from previous marriages. With ex-wife Nicole Kidman, he shares adopted children Isabella and Connor. Additionally, he has a daughter, Suri, with Katie Holmes.

Their relationship marked by outings to exclusive venues like Novikov restaurant and Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park coincided with the preparation of the upcoming release of Cruise's film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. This one is also nominated for sound and visual effects Oscars next month.