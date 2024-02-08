Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell To Team Up For Top Gun 3: Report
Top Gun 3 movie is in the works and Ehren Kruger, co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick, is crafting the script, and Joe Kosinski will direct the movie.
Top Gun 3 movie is in the works and reportedly some actors will return to reprise their roles in the franchise. Ehren Kruger, co-writer of Top Gun: Maverick, is crafting the script, and Joe Kosinski, the director of Maverick, is set to return. This project aims to reunite Tom Cruise with actors like Miles Teller and Glen Powell, as per Hollywood Reporter.
Tom Cruise's cinematic ventures beyond Paramount
Despite Tom Cruise recently signing a deal with Warner Bros, the Top Gun sequel has quietly been in development since late fall, as per Hollywood Reporter. Cruise, known for his iconic role in the original 1986 Top Gun, has been credited with revitalising the theatrical business with Maverick's massive $1.5 billion global box office success in 2022.
The 2022 release of Top Gun: Maverick proved to be a triumph, earning $1.5 billion globally. Steven Spielberg, acknowledging Cruise's impact, credited the actor with saving the theatrical business during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maverick marked Cruise's return to the role that solidified his status as a Hollywood superstar.
What's next for Tom Cruise?
Amid the Top Gun sequel, Tom Cruise is currently filming the eighth installment of Mission: Impossible for a streaming platform. Additionally, he has joined forces with NASA for a mysterious outer space film at Universal, details of which are tightly under wraps, as per Hollywood Reporter.
While Cruise's recent collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery has grabbed headlines, it's worth noting that his recent films have primarily been with Paramount.
As the third installment takes shape, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the continuation of Maverick's legacy. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise will be busy with Mission: Impossible movie and he will bge occupied with the film until its released. The film is currently set to hit the big screens in May 2025.
Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
