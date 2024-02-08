Advertisement

Tom Cruise has signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop and produce theatrical films. The deal, described as a "strategic partnership," includes a mix of original productions and franchise projects that will feature Cruise in the lead role.

Details about the deal

As part of the collaboration, Tom Cruise and his production company will establish offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank. Unlike traditional exclusive deals, the actor's agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery is not exclusive. The action star retains the flexibility to work on projects with other studios. However, as per a report in People, the hope is that Cruise will leverage his star power to create globally appealing blockbusters that could potentially spawn sequels and contribute to Warner Bros.' overall success.

(File photo of Tom Cruise | Image: AP)

Warner Bros. Discovery co-chairs and CEOs, De Luca and Abdy, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration with Cruise, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry." They outlined their vision to rebuild the studio and bring it back to its glory days, with Cruise playing a crucial role in achieving that ambition.

Advertisement

The actor also shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!"

Tom Cruise's projects with Warner Bros

While Cruise has collaborated with Warner Bros. in the past, including notable films like Magnolia, Rock of Ages, Interview With the Vampire, and Eyes Wide Shut, it's been a decade since his last appearance in the studio's Edge of Tomorrow. The new deal signals a homecoming of sorts for Cruise, who found breakthrough success with Warner Bros. in the iconic Risky Business.

(File photo of Tom Cruise | Image: AP)

While Cruise continues his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise with the eighth installment, his upcoming Universal action movie, directed by Doug Liman, will showcase him as "the first civilian to do a spacewalk" outside of the International Space Station.

Advertisement

The actor's recent films include Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which faced mixed box office results, and the highly successful Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022. The latter marked the biggest hit of Cruise's career.