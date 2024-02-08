English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With West End Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet is being directed by Jamie Lloyd, who previously brought his unadorned style to classics like Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tom Holland will portray Romeo, Shakespeare's doomed lover, in a new version of Romeo & Juliet
Tom Holland will portray Romeo, Shakespeare's doomed lover, in a new version of Romeo & Juliet | Image:ANI
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland will portray Romeo, Shakespeare's most famous doomed lover, in a new version of Romeo and Juliet in London's West End, Variety reported. The play is being directed by Jamie Lloyd, who brought his spare, unadorned style to stuffy classics like Cyrano de Bergerac, The Seagull, and A Doll's House.

Tom Holland announces his new project 

Lloyd's production is being billed as a "pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters." Holland shared the information on Instagram on Tuesday, February 6.

The play is scheduled to run at the Duke of York's Theatre from May 11 through August 3, as per the Hollywood Reporter. Although the casting of Juliet alongside Holland is still unknown, the actor's presence guarantees that this will be a hot ticket.

Holland debuted on stage in Billy Elliot: The Musical, playing the lead role. Lloyd released a statement saying, "Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. We are honoured to have him return to the West End."

What has Tom Holland been up to? 

Along with his roles in Marvel films, Holland starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the adventure film, Uncharted, which was a box-office hit. In addition, he starred in the Southern Gothic tale The Devil All the Time and the gritty drama Cherry.

The actor also has Spider-Man 4 in the works. He stars as the titular superhero in three Spider-Man movies - Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly in February that the fourth Spider-Man movie was being written. Development on the film's script was paused amid the WGA strike.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 7th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

