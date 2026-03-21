Upon FRIENDS Rewatch, Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow, Changes Her Stance In Ross vs Rachel 'We Were On A Break' Debate | Watch

FRIENDS is arguably the best and most popular sitcom. The 90s show is still relevant, and the references are identified easily by all generations. Amid this, Lisa Kudrow, who plays the role of Phoebe on the show, just slammed another major character on the NMC show.

Mathew Perry, Jenifer Aniston, David Schwimer, Courney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow on the poster of FRIENDS | Image: IMDb

Recently appearing on a talk show hosted by Conan O'Brien, Lisa Kudrow admitted that she has started rewatching all the episodes of FRIENDS following the death of her co-star Matthew Perry (Chandler) in 2024. At the time, the actress said, “I mean, I’d see it (FRIENDS) on and be mildly interested, and then I’d see me and say, ‘That’s enough of that, I can’t bear it. And then after Matthew died, I could start watching the show again because it wasn’t about me, it had to do with him.”



Also Read: Chuck Norris' Final Message For Fans Was Also His Life Motto | Watch

Referencing this, the actress was asked if her stance had changed in the biggest debate from the show. While promoting the third and final season of her HBO show The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow was asked if she is still siding with Ross in the ‘we were on a break debate’. For the unversed, the line is a reference to the iconic episode in which Ross sleeps with the ‘copygirl’ hours after Rachel demands a break from their relationship, citing his insecurity and possessiveness. On finding out the truth, Rachel obviously decides to break up with him for good, splitting the group for a brief time.



Also Read: Oscars 2026: Kylie Jenner's Dazzling Red Schiaparelli Sparks Deja Vu

The famous FRIENDS scene featuring Ross and Rachel | Image: X

Clarifying her stance, Lisa shared, “I've switched. I've made a switch. Ross was ridiculous. What a baby. You can't plan a future with that guy. That's how I feel now." This is a bold change in stance by the actress, who during the 2021 special agreed that Ross and Rachel were indeed ‘on a break' and therefore Ross' act was justified.



Also Read: Meet Dhurandhar 2 Actor Udaybir, Who Gained & Lost 15 Kgs To Play Pinda