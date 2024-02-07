English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Unveils Star-studded Lineup for Pune Extravaganza

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa anticipates a massively memorable celebration, welcoming friends and fans to the dance floor from February 16 to 18.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vh1 Supersonic 2024
Vh1 Supersonic 2024 | Image:Vh1 Supersonic 2024
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Excitement is building as the ninth edition of Vh1 Supersonic gears up to paint Pune with pulsating beats from February 16 to February 18. The music festival promises an unforgettable experience with a diverse lineup featuring global sensations and festival favorites.

Eagerly anticipated performances


Attendees are in for a treat as renowned artistes such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, and Yotto take center stage. The festival's lineup showcases a dynamic mix of talent, including Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Baumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake, and The Yellow Diary. The diverse range of performers promises to cater to a wide spectrum of musical preferences, making it a festival for everyone.

Eagerly anticipated performances I Image: X/  Vh1 Supersonic 

Nikhil Chinapa, the festival curator, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming edition, stating, "We're back, as promised, and this time we're bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, and a massive array of festival favorite artists from across the world. We're opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024...and it's going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor." His words set the stage for what is anticipated to be a weekend filled with unparalleled musical experiences.

Advertisement

Debutant king's milestone moment


For King, this edition marks a significant milestone as he takes the Vh1 Supersonic stage for the first time. The artist expressed his excitement, saying, "Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me, and I'm thrilled to bring my energy and music to such an iconic stage. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can't wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can't wait to create some special memories with everyone out there. See you soon! It's going to be a whole lot of fun."

Advertisement
Debutant king's milestone moment I Image: X/ Vh1 Supersonic 

The festival, set against the backdrop of Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune, promises to create a musical spectacle that resonates with both seasoned festival-goers and those attending for the first time. With a line-up that spans genres and a curated experience, Vh1 Supersonic 2024 is poised to be a celebration of music, unity, and unforgettable moments.
 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement