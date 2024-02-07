Advertisement

Excitement is building as the ninth edition of Vh1 Supersonic gears up to paint Pune with pulsating beats from February 16 to February 18. The music festival promises an unforgettable experience with a diverse lineup featuring global sensations and festival favorites.

Eagerly anticipated performances



Attendees are in for a treat as renowned artistes such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, and Yotto take center stage. The festival's lineup showcases a dynamic mix of talent, including Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Baumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake, and The Yellow Diary. The diverse range of performers promises to cater to a wide spectrum of musical preferences, making it a festival for everyone.

Eagerly anticipated performances I Image: X/ Vh1 Supersonic

Nikhil Chinapa, the festival curator, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming edition, stating, "We're back, as promised, and this time we're bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, and a massive array of festival favorite artists from across the world. We're opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024...and it's going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor." His words set the stage for what is anticipated to be a weekend filled with unparalleled musical experiences.

Advertisement

Debutant king's milestone moment



For King, this edition marks a significant milestone as he takes the Vh1 Supersonic stage for the first time. The artist expressed his excitement, saying, "Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me, and I'm thrilled to bring my energy and music to such an iconic stage. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can't wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can't wait to create some special memories with everyone out there. See you soon! It's going to be a whole lot of fun."

Advertisement

Debutant king's milestone moment I Image: X/ Vh1 Supersonic

The festival, set against the backdrop of Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune, promises to create a musical spectacle that resonates with both seasoned festival-goers and those attending for the first time. With a line-up that spans genres and a curated experience, Vh1 Supersonic 2024 is poised to be a celebration of music, unity, and unforgettable moments.

