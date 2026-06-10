Viral Video: Taylor Swift Joins Toy Story 5 Premiere, Enthrals With I Knew It, I Knew You Performance

Pop icon and bride-to-be Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Toy Story 5 held in Los Angeles (LA). The songstress skipped the red carpet appearance and was spotted directly on stage following the movie screening. Videos and photos of Taylor Swift with the stars of the film are now viral online.

In several photos and videos from the event, Taylor Swift could be seen interacting with the Toy Story 5 cast members. She even posed with the famous Jessie dolls. In her speech, the singer, who is about to get married soon, shared, “It means the world to me to be a ​small part of these films." She also admitted to being a longtime fan of movies like Toy Story 5.

In the most surprising move of the evening, Taylor Swift called on another unexpected guest - Randy Newman, composer ‌of ⁠the musical scores from the movie. The duo also performed their song, You've ​Got a ​Friend in ⁠Me, from the movie. In one of the most viral moments from the evening, Taylor Swift took to the piano to perform her latest single I Knew It, I Knew You, which also features in the movie.

The track is co-produced and co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, who is making his return to that chair for the first time since The Tortured Poets Department. Toy Story 5 will see Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their iconic roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The film follows the beloved group of toys as they face competition for children's attention from a new tablet called Lilypad. Toy Story 5 will be released in theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026.



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