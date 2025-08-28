Updated 28 August 2025 at 16:43 IST
South Korean Pop Star PSY of Gangnam Style Fame Booked for Obtaining Controlled Drugs Using Fake Prescriptions
South Korean pop icon PSY, famous for his global hit "Gangnam Style," is under investigation for allegedly obtaining controlled drugs like Xanax and Stilnox using fake prescriptions. His agency confirmed the singer’s chronic sleep disorder and apologized for lapses in prescription handling.
South Korean popstar who garnered global fame for his 2012 hit Gangnam Style, PSY, is currently in hot water for obtaining controlled drugs using fake prescriptions. The South Korean authorities have booked the pop star for breaching the country's Medical Service Act, and he is currently under investigation.
Media reports say that since 2022, PSY has been obtaining Xanax, which is used for anxiety, and Stilnox, which is prescribed for short-term amnesia, from a hospital in Seoul. Reports also state that PSY’s manager often collected the drugs on his behalf. Both drugs are strictly controlled in South Korea and can only be prescribed after an in-person evaluation by a registered medical practitioner.
After the news was made public, PSY’s PR agency, P NATION, issued a statement related to the incident. They said, “It was clearly a mistake and lapse in judgment to have a prescription sleeping pill collected on his behalf. We sincerely apologise.”
The agency also revealed that PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleeping disorder and has been taking medications under the supervision of doctors.
A veteran in the South Korean music industry, PSY, has been in the business for over a decade. Gangnam Style, when it came out, was a viral sensation and broke YouTube’s view records. The total views on the official video stand at 5.68 billion as of 2025.
