South Korean Pop Star PSY of Gangnam Style Fame Booked for Obtaining Controlled Drugs Using Fake Prescriptions

South Korean popstar who garnered global fame for his 2012 hit Gangnam Style, PSY, is currently in hot water for obtaining controlled drugs using fake prescriptions. The South Korean authorities have booked the pop star for breaching the country's Medical Service Act, and he is currently under investigation.

Media reports say that since 2022, PSY has been obtaining Xanax, which is used for anxiety, and Stilnox, which is prescribed for short-term amnesia, from a hospital in Seoul. Reports also state that PSY’s manager often collected the drugs on his behalf. Both drugs are strictly controlled in South Korea and can only be prescribed after an in-person evaluation by a registered medical practitioner.

After the news was made public, PSY’s PR agency, P NATION, issued a statement related to the incident. They said, “It was clearly a mistake and lapse in judgment to have a prescription sleeping pill collected on his behalf. We sincerely apologise.”

The agency also revealed that PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleeping disorder and has been taking medications under the supervision of doctors.

