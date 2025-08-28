Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Talks About Having Many Servants At Home, Tells Gaurav Khanna 'Tujhse Zyada Raeesi Se Jiya Hoon'

Things between Zeishan Quadri and Gaurav Khanna have been heating up inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Both contestants have stood out in the first week in the reality show and now their stance on issues, food, kitchen and house duties etc, have come to the fore.

Zeishan has a problem with how the house duties have been distributed and how Gaurav was not "doing anything" to pull his weight around. Later in a conversation with Tanya Mittal, Zeishan took a jibe at Gaurav mentioning how his status was much bigger than the Anupamaa actor's.

Zeishan says he brought servants with him to Mumbai

Zeishan Quadri is known as the writer and actor in Gangs Of Wasseypur. He spoke about his early days in Mumbai on Bigg Boss 19 and how he was living with some servants who would do his chores.

"Main bahut bada raees hoon be. Yahan pata laga lena sab se. Jitne bhi bade TV ke jo log hain woh sab dost hain mere. Pooch lena unse ki Zeeshan woh ladka hai jo aaya tha (Mumbai) toh ghar baad mein dhoonda naukar pehle leke aaya tha. Kyunki uth ke paani bi nahi peeta hai. Aur aaj bhi nahi peeta hai. Mere paas hai aur main uss cheez ko barkarar rakhta hoon. Mere maa baap ne meri parvarish waise ki hai... wahan char log aajata hai. Koi pair dabana wala hai. Aaj bi hai. Toh tu mere se zyaada raees hai. Ameer or raees mein farak hota hai. Main tujhse zyada raeesi se jiya hoon," Zeishan said referring to Gaurav in a conversation with Tanya Mittal.

In Bigg Boss, Zeishan also talked about getting married in 2026. However, he did not reveal the name of his partner.

Zeishan revealed how he pitched Gangs Of Wasseypur to the makers

Zeishan shared how he met Anurag Kashyap at the Prithvi Theatre and told him about his idea for Gangs Of Wasseypur movie. He was surprised to see when the makers said that they would be making it in two parts instead of one. He was also cast as the breakout character Definite in Gangs Of Wasseypur 2.

Zeishan Quadri in a still from Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 | Image: X