Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

When Golden Globe Winner Sarah Snook Was Stopped From Having ‘Tiniest Bit Of Chocolate Cake’

Sarah Snook recently won her second Golden Globe for her performance in Succession, where she plays Siobhan Roy, a fierce heiress to a mammoth business empire.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sarah Snook in Succession
Sarah Snook in Succession | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sarah Snook, who became one of the most popular TV actors with her work in drama Succession, had begun her career nearly 14 years ago with small parts and two-bit roles in TV shows. In a recent interview, Sarah Snook opened up about some of the more struggling times of her career when she was ‘mistreated’ by directors and casting directors about her body image, and how it took a toll on her career. 

Sarah Snook file image | Image: Instagram/Sarah Snook fanpage

Snook recalls being advised about physical changes to be ‘more marketable’

Snook was talking to Sunday times when she narrated an incident of bagging a role after many auditions. Snook recalled the casting director telling her, “We don’t really want you because you’re a nobody, but the director and the writer think you’re good for the role.” Snook further reminisced how the casting director blatantly told her about the efforts they would make to make the actress ‘more marketable.’  Snook recalls being told that they would whiten her teeth, darken her hair and give her a personal trailer to help Snook look the part.

Sarah Snook in a still from Succession | Image: IMDb

Snook also reminisced an instance where she was reprimanded by a major filmmaker in front of everybody on the sets just because she had ‘tiniest bit of chocolate cake.’ Recalling the incident, Snook also took note to thank the costume designer who intervened and stood by her amidst the chaos.

Advertisement

Sarah Snook nominated at Emmy Awards 2024

In the first few years of her career, Sarah Snook was acclaimed for her work in movies like Predestination and These Final Hours. However, the actress’ popularity soared to another level once Succession began airing in 2018. Snook is also nominated for an Emmy Award this year, which will be held on Monday, January 16 6.30 am IST.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Snook’s upcoming projects include a production of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray in London’s West End where the Succession actress is set to all 26 parts of the play. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement