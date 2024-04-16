Advertisement

Titanic is one of the most popular Hollywood films, which brought back period films back into popularity in the 90s. However, Kate Winslet, who plays Rose in the James Cameron directorial, has shared time and again that the shoot experience, especially underwater scenes, were not a nice experience for her. This also led to counter arguments from Cameron.

A still from Titanic | Image: IMDb

What Kate Winslet said about Titanic shoot?

Looking back at the time she shot for Titanic, Winslet recalled facing several challenges while filming James Cameron’s ode to the ill-fated cruise. She discussed one instance where she feared for her safety.

“For my close-up shots, I was actually weighted down 12 feet underwater. So I’d stay in a fixed position,” Winslet says. However, “Looking back, I can’t believe I allowed that,” she said according to Cheat Sheet.

The LA Times reported that Winslet reportedly had difficulties using an air regulator. She also claimed to have swallowed mouthfuls of water, unable to kick her way to the surface. “After three takes, I simply said I couldn’t do anymore,” Winslet admitted. The actor had an issue with this aspect of production. She found it odd that no one asked her before embarking on shooting Titanic if she could even swim.

James Cameron's rebuttal to Winslet's claims

James Cameron, the director of Titanic, rebutted Winslet's claims. He said that he lets adult actors take responsibility for their own prep for the movie. “I think the opposite is true. It would be odd for someone who couldn’t swim to go into this shoot of six months in the water. She has to do very little swimming in the film. And the fact is that she is a strong swimmer. I have to let adult actors take responsibility for their preparation.” Despite what happened on Titanic set, Cameron and Winslet went on to collaborate in the Avatar franchise.