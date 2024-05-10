Updated May 10th, 2024 at 17:01 IST
When Justin Bieber Spoke About Embracing Parenthood With Hailey Bieber: Love To Have A Tribe...
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced their first pregnancy. Bieber has previously addressed the topic of becoming a father, which has now resurfaced.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently announced their first pregnancy to the world. Across a series of pictures and raw video footage, the duo revealed news of Hailey bein significantly far along in her pregnancy journey. Fatherhood however, comes as no surprise to the singer. Bieber, on multiple occasions, has openly spoken about embracing fatherhood.
Justin Bieber has always wanted a 'tribe' of his own
During his 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bieber was pointedly asked about his baby plans with wife Hailey. While Justin did not have an upper limit on a number, he made it clear that as it was Hailey's body which would be carrying the baby, it was entirely her decision. He said, "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But yeah, it's her body, and whatever she wants to do."
He went onto elaborate how (at the time of the interview) now was not the correct time - especially for Hailey, as there was much she still wanted to achieve on the personal front. He added, "I think Hailey still has a few things left that she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she's not just ready yet, and I think that's okay."
When Justin Bieber knew Hailey Bieber was 'the one'
Another clip from an old interview has off late been doing the rounds of the internet in which Justin can be seen elaborating the moment he knew Hailey was going to be the mother of his children. He said, "I used to see her (Hailey) at events and I saw her with a baby. Something just clicked. I was like, 'She’s the one.' I was just seeing it very clearly. I see her across the room."
Speaking about her innate ability to nurture, he further elaborated, "She was holding a baby and I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes towards this baby. And I was like, 'I want the mother of my children to look at kids like she was'."
