Where Is Jim Carrey? Hollywood Star's Drastically Changed Appearance Gives Rise To 'Cloning' Theories

Beloved comic actor and Hollywood star Jim Carrey's recent appearance at an awards ceremony in Paris turned controversial, with many finding it difficult to recognise him due to his drastically changed appearance. Before Paris, Carrey was last seen in November 2025 but back then no such alarm over his changed looks was raised. This time around, not only his face looked "different", as per netizens, but his voice too seemed changed. Internet was flooded with theories over why Carrey was looking so different than usual. Many claimed that he may have got some work done on himself, while others said that the man seeming to Carrey was actually his "lookalike".

Fans also pointed out how his eye colour had changed from brow-ish to a shade of green. Some took the speculation much further claiming it's not just his face which is different but also his personality. Across various social media platforms, certain people claimed the actor seen at the ceremony was “not Jim Carrey” suggesting he had been cloned, replaced, or was wearing a hyper-realistic mask.

"He’s just had some work done. It really isn’t that deep (sic)," noted a netizen. Another one said, "This is where ''The Mask'' takes on a whole new meaning (sic)." Some defended Carrey over his visibly changed appearance saying he was ageing. Some fan accounts are even posting old videos of Carrey alongside his most recent clip to decode further what has changed about him and how. Some even mentioned that they were concerned over his health.

However, at the César Awards in Paris, Carrey did put on a show by tweaking his face and displayed his popular facial expressions to the public.