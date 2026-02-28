Tejasswi Prakash's Tantrums Leave Surbhi Chandna 'In Tears', Latter Calls It 'Unfortunate Situation'

There seems to be an ongoing rift between top TV actresses Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna. The two feature in MX Player's series Psycho Saiyaan and the animosity between them became public when Tejasswi refused to give joint interviews with Surbhi during promotions of the show, leaving the latter deeply hurt and in tears.

What happened between Tejasswi and Surbhi?

It has been alleged that even as the promotions of Psycho Saiyaan were planned with the whole cast, Tejasswi delayed her arrival for the interviews as Surbhi was also present there. Reportedly, Tejasswi kept her co-stars, including Surbhi, and the media waiting for over an hour. It has also been said that Tejasswi's team said that a costume issue led to the delay in interviews. However, it appears as if she deliberately delayed her arrival as she did not want to share the stage with Surbhi.

Tejasswi even refused to arrive at the promotional venue until assured that Surbhi would not be included in joint interactions with her. It has also been claimed that Tejasswi even cancelled her lunch break with co-star Anud Singh Dhaka, leaving him frustrated. As per a report, Anud even passed a sarcastic remark, saying, "No worries, I will faint here, but we will carry on. After all, we are all here solely for Tejasswi."

How Surbhi reacted to Tejasswi's actions?

As the ongoing rift between them is being flared up in media reports, it is said that distressed by Tejasswi's behaviour in public, Surbhi left the promotional venue in tears. Tejasswi then continued to give interviews solo and with her other co-stars, but not Surbhi. About the matter, Surbhi told India Forums, “It was an unfortunate situation, but nothing to comment about. Thanks for reaching out.”