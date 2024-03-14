Advertisement

Creature from the Black Lagoon was a 1954 film which fell into the horror genre. The plot of this black and white film revolved around an eerie creature who has been roaming around in the Amazon jungle. A group of scientists make an attempt at bringing the creature in for a detailed study but the plans go downhill with time. Creature from the Black Lagoon was directed by Jack Arnold and starred Richard Carlson, Julie Adams, and Richard Denning, in key roles.

Where was Creature from the Black Lagoon filmed?

Creature from the Black Lagoon filming location was mostly pulled off in Florida. The filmmakers shot most parts of the film in South Tallahassee and a major chunk was limited to Wakulla Springs. A few segments were also shot in Hollywood to get the setup right. According to a report by The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, the team was on a hunt for locations when they came across actor Rico Browning, who played the scary creature in the Creature from the Black Lagoon. He went on to feature in a wide range of films in the next few years.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (grimmlifecollective)

Is Black Lagoon a real place?

A number of people wonder if Black Lagoon is a real place. The film was shot majorly in parts of Silver Springs in Florida. The location showcased in Creature from the Black Lagoon has been created to suit the plot.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (grimmlifecollective)

How did they film Creature From the Black Lagoon?

Creature from the Black Lagoon was shot by making a young man wear a scaly animal suit. Actor Rico Browning was originally showing the filmmakers around at the Silver Springs Florida. According to Mental Floss, they eventually asked him to showcase his swimming skills, which left the team impressed. They liked the way the youngster swam around with much ease and made the offer immediately.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (grimmlifecollective)

What movies were filmed at Silver Springs Florida?

A number of renowned films have been shot at the Silver Springs in Florida. The most well-known films include Never Say Never Again, Thunderball, Moonraker, Rebel Without a Cause, Seahunt, Tarzan and His Mate, The Yearling, and Cross Creek, amongst others.

Creature From the Black Lagoon also had two sequels made in 1955 and 1956 each. The second installment of the film, Revenge of the Creatures, was also partially shot at the Silver Springs Florida. On the other hand, the next installment, The Creature Walks Among Us of 1956, was mostly developed at Sunshine State with parts of it filmed at the Wakulla Springs.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (movieclips)

