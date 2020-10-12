Where Was 'The Proposal' Filmed? Know Details About The Shoot Locations Of The Romcom

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullocks' ‘The Proposal’ released in 2009. The story revolves around a Canadian boss who asks her assistant to act as her fiance in order to keep her visa status and her prestigious job in the USA. Let’s take a look at where The Proposal was filmed.

Where was The Proposal filmed?

The movie was filmed at various locations in the USA. It included several places in Massachusetts, New York, and Walt Disney Studios in California. The majority of the plot took place in Sitka, Alaska, which is now popular for its tourism and rich flora and fauna. The scenes in the movie showing Sitka were actually filmed in the town of Manchester by the sea in Essex County. Several props and effects were used to create a realistic look of Sitka. The movie was also filmed at other locations of Massachusetts. So, let’s take a look at the filming locations of The Proposal.

Manchester by the Sea- Essex County

Majority of the scenes were shot in this beautiful town of Manchester by the sea in Massachusetts. The private mansion shown in the movie is also located in Massachusetts. In the movie, the mansion was owned by the Paxton family. The crew had to add special effects in order to add a mountainous effect to the location and create a look of Alaska.

Walt Disney Studios- California

Some of the filming took place at the famous Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Some of the Paxton mansion scenes were also filmed at the studios by building a set similar to the actual interiors of the house.

Was The Proposal filmed in Rockport MA?

The Proposal was filmed at a variety of locations across Massachusetts, as per reports from IMDb. The scenes from Margaret’s office were actually shot in Boston and all the town places in Sitka were actually shot in the town of Rockport, Massachusetts.

The Proposal Cast

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullocks have the lead roles in the movie essaying Andrew Paxton and Margaret Tate respectively. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the other cast members of the movie include Craig T. Nelson, Betty White, Mary Steenburgen, Oscar Nunez, Denis O’Hare, Malin Akerman and several others.

Image Source- Snips from The Proposal movie Trailer on Youtube

