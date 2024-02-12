Advertisement

During one of the early commercial breaks during the Super Bowl on Monday, viewers were treated to a surprise. The first trailer for the live-action Wicked adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo was finally released in between plays during the first quarter of the game. It introduced the two stars as Glinda The Good Witch and Elphaba respectively.

Wicked Trailer unveiled at Superbowl

With this dreamy trailer, viewers get to see one of the most anticipated musicals of the past few decades from a cinematic perspective for the first time. Naturally, the video also introduces some of the well-known music from the prequel. The first encounter between Glinda and Elphaba at school, which starts an odd and ultimately complex friendship that lasts for the rest of their lives, is depicted in the trailer.

Erivo's Elphaba is reassured by Grande's Glinda, "Don't be afraid. With a steely voice, Erivo says, "I'm not afraid. It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me.

A glimpse of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as "the great and powerful Wizard Oz" is also given to the audience. Bowen Yang and Grande's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, plays Boq in the movie as a munchkin who is madly in love with her character.

Wicked based on Gregory Maguire's novel

Jon M. Chu's live-action version of the Broadway musical Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire's best-selling novel of the same name. Filming took place in the United Kingdom over last year. The project will be released in two parts: a full-length feature that will debut on Thanksgiving and a second one that will not air until 2025.