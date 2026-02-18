Will Avengers Doomsday Revive Thor Franchise With New Movies? Chris Hemsworth Says 'Kevin Feige Said It's Cool...'

Chris Hemsworth was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love And Thunder (2022). After the Infinity Stones saga concluded with Avengers: Endgame, all Marvel veterans, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and more stars were expected to not return to the MCU fold. However, the Russo Brothers are coming up with the biggest event spectacle in the movie series, bringing back all familiar and new faces of the MCU together, in an attempt to revive the franchise. Avengers: Doomsday's cast is all stacked up with old and new faces. The movie is set to storm cinema halls this year in December.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in a still from Thor 4 | Image: X

As fans prepare for this, Hemsworth confirmed that his Thor franchise will also continue with more solo releases. During an appearance on the Smartless Podcast, he said, "I was talking to (Marvel boss) Kevin Feige about it, and he said it's cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character. And whatever we do next, we've got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be (different)".

The actor shared it has been "so much fun" playing alternate versions of Thor with different directors. He said, "It's been so much fun. And what I've really enjoyed it, unlike a lot of what the other characters that the (actors) were given, they have had to be pretty consistent, whereas working with Taika Waititi on his films versus Kenneth Branagh with those films and then with the Russos, all (the films) had quite a different sort of tonal opinion. But (the Russos) also let me try different things. It's the same with my tattoos, I'd be getting really bored (with) the same thing and having a real need to kind of throw (the performance) in different directions."

Hemsworth will return as 'God Of Thunder' Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. The Thor-themed Doomsday teaser features him on bended knee as he prays to his late father, the Norse god Odin. He is pleading for a safe return to his daughter, Love, who will be played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India. The character first appeared in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.