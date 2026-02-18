Dynamic Trio! Dhanush To Join Chiyaan Vikram And Ranveer Singh In Shankar's Velpari?

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the blockbuster success of his spy action thriller Dhurandhar. While the first installment kept other actors - Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt - in focus too as the movie depicted the gang wars in Pakistan's Lyari town, the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to focus more on Ranveer's character, his backstory and how he became a Indian spy. Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release on a grand scale on March 19, and already fans are excited to know what's lined up for Ranveer.

After Anniyan's Bollywood remake got shelved, Ranveer and Shankar might team up for Velpari | Image: X

The Lootera star has been attached to star in Jai Mehta's zombie-thriller Pralay, which is set to go on the floors in the coming months. Kalyani Priyadarshan of Lokah fame is expected to star opposite Ranveer in this movie. While Ranveer was also attached to star in Don 3, that project seems to be on the backburner for now. Another movie that Ranveer is said to be a part of is Shankar's "dream project" Velpari.

Not just Ranveer, it is said that Shankar is looking to get Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram onboard the movie as well. As per new reports, Dhanush is also being approached to play a part in it. Reportedly, the director has inquired about the actor’s availability, which is said to be the reason he appeared in person for the D55 pooja ceremony.

Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari is a Tamil language historical fiction novel written by Su. Venkatesan | Image: X

Pre-Covid, Ranveer was officially announced to lead the Bollywood remake of Shankar's acclaimed movie Anniyan. This project was supposed to be directed by Shankar himself, marking his return to Hindi cinema after the 2001 political thriller Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. While the Anniyan remake was much anticipated, with time, it got shelved. Now, Shankar is trying to get Ranveer onboard Velpari that too with Vikram, the actor who played double role in the original Anniyan. With Dhanush reportedly being approached for the film, it is expected to get only bigger in scale.