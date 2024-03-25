Advertisement

Selena Gomez cannot contain her excitement for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. Disney officially announced that the said series was up for a premiere, come autumn of 2024. The official announcement saw Wizards of Waverly Place alums Selena as well David Henrie, cheer on the project, currently in the works.

Selena Gomez reacts to Wizards of Waverly Place reboot



The official social media handles of Disney Channel officially announced that the reboot of the popular show would be marking a return for streaming, this fall. Sharing a collage of throwback photos featuring Selena Gomez and David Henrie in their characters of Alex Russo and Justin Russo, the caption to their announcement read, "Making magic, then and now The new Wizards of Waverly Place series is coming this fall!"

Selena was quick to comment on the post, joining in on the exciting news. Her comment read, "WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL MAGIC" She also shared the post to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Guess what? WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!" David Henrie too shared the announcement to his stories with the caption, "CAN’T WAIT!!! See you this Fall!"

More on the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot



The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot has simply been titled Wizards. The show is set to feature a fresh cast with characters from the original too making recurring appearances. Selena too, will be periodically reprising her role of Alex Russo from the original. Selena and David Henrie will also be serving as executive producers for the project, set to go on floors this April. Once ready, the show will be streaming on Disney +.

Some of the fresh faces that the reboot will be introducing include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, and Mimi Gianopulos. An estimated date for streaming, is yet to be announced.