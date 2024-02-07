English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 00:41 IST

Women Directors Set Oscars Record With 3 Best Picture Nominations

Women filmmakers hit a milestone with this year’s 2024 Oscar nominations. 3 Best Picture Nominations are female filmmaker's directorial.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Women Directors Set Oscars Record
Women Directors Set Oscars Record | Image:Women Directors Set Oscars Record
The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards have been finally announced and the women filmmakers have hit a major milestone. For the first time in history of Oscars, 3 out of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture have been directed by females. The list includes Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Celine Song’s Past Lives.

The history of female filmmakers as Best Picture nominees in the Oscars

Before this year’s Best Picture nominees, a total of 591 movies have been nominated by the Academy. The surprising fact is that out of all these nominations, only four years have included films directed by women for Best Picture.

The history of female filmmakers as Best Picture nominees in the Oscars I Image: IMDb

The Lone Scherfig’s An Education and Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker were nominated in 2009, Lisa Cholodenko’s The Kids Are All Right and Debra Granik’s Winter’s Bone were nominated in 2010, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman in 2020. The last time the Academy nominated female filmmakers in this category was in 2021, where Sian Heder’s CODA and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog were a part of the list.

Female Filmmakers to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture have been three till now. The list includes the names of Kathryn Bigelow, Chloe Zhao and Sian Heder.

Other major nominees for the 96th Academy Awards

The other Best Picture nominees for the year are American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppehneimer, The Holdovers, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Other major nominees for the 96th Academy Awards I Image: IMDb


Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer has put the strongest foot forward at the Academy Awards 2024 with 13 nods while the fantasy film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, follows with 11 nods. Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon got 10 nominations while Margot Robbie starrer Barbie earned eight nominations at the Oscars 2024. The 96th Academy Award will take place on March 11 (IST) and will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 00:41 IST

